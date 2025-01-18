Balochistan [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, has raised serious concerns about the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances by the Pakistan security forces.

The body highlighted an alleged instance, where Saeed Ahmed, son of Abdul Samad Bangulzai, and Ali Muhammad, son of Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, were taken from the Bardi area in Kachi district on January 16. The following day, Aslam Baloch, son of Kanar Khan, was abducted in Hazar Ganji, Quetta.

In another troubling incident, Ismail Baloch, son of Pir Mohammad, along with his teenage son Noor ul Salam and Rozi, son of Dil Murad, were forcibly disappeared from Bundeki, a village in Mashkai tehsil, Awaran district on January 17.

In a post on X, Paank stated," The recent cases reported on January 16 and 17, 2025, highlight a deeply disturbing pattern of human rights violations in the region."

Paank said that enforced disappearances are a grave violations of human rights, as they deny individuals their basic rights to liberty, security, and protection from torture. These actions contradict Pakistan's international commitments under agreements like the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention Against Torture (CAT).

The human rights group has called for immediate action, urging Pakistani authorities to reveal the whereabouts of those abducted and ensure their safe return. They also demanded accountability for the perpetrators of these crimes, including members of security forces and an end to the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and across the country. Paank further called for the establishment of a transparent investigation system and compensation for the victims and their families.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1880528694625579258

Paank stressed, "The continued silence and lack of accountability regarding enforced disappearances foster a culture of impunity and deepen the grievances of the affected communities. Paank reiterates its commitment to stand with the victims and their families and urges the international community to press the Pakistani government to uphold its human rights obligations. Enforced disappearances must not be tolerated, and the rights of every individual to life, liberty, and dignity must be protected without exception." (ANI)

