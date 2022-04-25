Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Several human rights experts have raised their voices against the violation of rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, especially against the minorities in the country.

Washington DC-based non-profit Organization "Free Afghanistan" has organized a congressional briefing and podium discussion on the topic "Banning of Afghan Women's Education and other human rights violations under the Taliban".

"Free Afghanistan" is an organization whose existence is inspired by a brutal attack of the terrorist in Dasht-e-Barche Maternity hospital in Kabul on May 12, 2020.

Pointing out the atrocities in Afghanistan, especially against the minorities in the country, Khalida Nawabi who is the Founder of "Free Afghanistan" movement said: "Taliban are the Human rights violators and are very much a terrorist group sponsored by Pakistan."

She explained the history of women's education in Afghanistan and requested the international community and the USA to pressurize the Taliban to let the girls go to school. She declared "Free Afghanistan" as the voice of Afghan women in the United States of America.

While Joe Clark, the director of Free Afghanistan Inc. reminded the audience that the US government should not have abandoned its allies in Afghanistan.

"America has an obligation to protect the Afghan people, as promised in 2001 when the US invaded Afghanistan. He also sought support for the resistance against the Taliban," he said.

Briefing the gathering on the Human Rights violations in Afghanistan, Habiba Ashana, the Director of Liberty Collation USA emphasized the need to pressurize the Taliban by the International Community and the US to restart the girls' education.

Arthur Dewey Gene, former Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration explained the importance of empowering women and the power of education in Afghanistan.

Sabir Naser, US in charge of Afghan National Resistance Front said that the Afghan people at present need support from all quarters. Afghanistan people have suffered and are victims of war at the hands of the Taliban. Women's rights are not being respected. He voiced strong support for Afghan women.

The Congressional briefing was also addressed by Khalida Nawabi, Founder of the Free Afghanistan movement, Arthur Dewey Gene, former Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration, Mehbooba, Director of Media, Free Afghanistan Inc, Naser Sabir, US in charge of Afghan National Resistance Front, Joe clark, Director of Free Afghanistan Inc. and Habiba Ashna, Founder of The Liberty Coalition. (ANI)

