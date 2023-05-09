Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): The arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan outside the Islamabad High Court by Rangers has created ripples across the South Asian country.

Protesters in Pakistan have entered compounds of army commanders in Lahore and Rawalpindi, according to multiple Pakistan media reports after Imran Khan's arrest.

Pakistan media reports scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Imran Khan supporters entered Peshawar cantonment while chanting slogans against the army.

"First reaction against Imran Khan's arrest is a big procession moving towards Army Headquarters where there is a big chance of violence and killings. Khan was grossly manhandled and almost half-conscious when pushed into a police /Army van. His lawyers were also beaten," tweeted Shaheen Sebai, an independent journalist.

There are reports of PTI supporters breaking into the residence of a military officer in the cantonment area of Lahore. People are storming army GHQ in Rawalpindi - the absolute seat of power.

Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shared this information in a tweet, saying, "PTI supporters break into military officer's house in Lahore Cantt".

He also shared a video showing a group of men, some of them with their faces partly covered, entering a gated premises with sticks. They were later seen using sticks to hit walls.

Men in uniform could also be seen on the premise. Protestors storm of Lahore Corps Commanders' Flag Staff House which was once the house of Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

PTI workers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gathered on the streets of Lakki Marwat district under the leadership of provincial party president Dr Muhammad Iqbal against the arrest of Imran.

The PTI supporters resorted to burning tyres and closed down the Indus Highway.

Meanwhile, shutters of shops were closed down by PTI supporters in Peshawar.

Also, section 144 was enforced across Punjab and Islamabad after Imran Khan's arrest.

PTI protesters also gathered near the Askari Check Post outside the cantonment area in Quetta, reported Dawn.

Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday, protests were reported in several cities across the country.

In Lahore, PTI supporters led by Senator Ejaz Chaudhry gathered at the Liberty Chowk. Dawn.com's correspondent at the scene said party workers had also closed down Akbar Chowk, Peco Road, Main Canal Road and Faisal Town.

The demonstrators burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the coalition government. Outside Imran's Zaman Park residence, PTI supporters also tore down government banners.

In Karachi, both the lanes of the Sharea Faisal were blocked after PTI MNAs and MPAs blocked the roads.

Demonstrations were also reported in Peshawar's Hashtnagri.

