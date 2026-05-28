World News | Riyadh: India Helps in Repatriating a Brain Haemorrhage Patient to Mumbai

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia successfully facilitated the repatriation of an Indian national named Sufiyan Ahmed, who had been undergoing treatement at King Fahad Hospital in Al Hassa after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

In a post on X, India in Saudi Arabia (the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia) made "every effort possible" to assist the patient and arranged both a stretcher ticket for Ahmed and a ticket for his medical escort to enable his safe return to India.

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https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/2059889488868819036

The post said, "Making every effort possible to help our nationals! Embassy has successfully repatriated Shri Sufiyan Ahmed, who was admitted in King Fahad Hospital in Al Hassa, Saudi Arabia, due to a brain haemorrhage, providing his stretcher ticket and ticket for his medical escort."

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The mission's assistance ensured the patient could continue his treatment in Mumbai after his medical evacuation from Saudi Arabia.

"We are glad that he has reached Mumbai safely for further medical treatment. We wish him quick recovery," it added.

Earlier, on May 18, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that more than 3,217 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far, including 61 in the last 96 hours from the mentioned date, while port operations across India continue to function normally without congestion.

He said that all Indian seafarers in West Asia were safe and maritime operations remain uninterrupted, while confirming the successful discharge of a major LPG cargo at Kandla port.

He also said the maritime control room had handled 9,702 calls and over 21,000 emails so far, including 436 calls and 996 emails in the last 96 hours.

"All Indian seafarers in the regions are safe and no incident involving Indian flagged vessels or foreign flagged vessels with Indian crew has been reported in past 96 hours. As regard the control room updates, it has handled till date 9,702 calls and more than 21,000 emails. In past 96 hours around 436 calls and 996 emails have been received from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders. The ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,217 Indian seafarers so far, including 61 in last 96 hours from various locations across the Gulf region. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported," he further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)