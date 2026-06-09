World News | Road Accident in Dubai Claims Lives of Indian Workers

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Several Indian workers were killed in Dubai on Monday in a tragic accident as a minibus collided with a truck.

The incident happened when the truck stopped in the middle of the road, according to Gulf News.

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In a post on X, Consulate General of India in Dubai said its officials had visited the hospital, met the injured Indian nationals, and are coordinating with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," Consulate General of India in Dubai said.

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Gulf News reported that Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the bus driver allegedly did not maintain attention or a safe distance and hit the truck from behind.

"The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment," he said. (ANI)

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