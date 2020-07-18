Tehran [Iran], July 18 (ANI): The campaign against the dangerous coronavirus has been underway for the past five months but still there are concerns inside the country and in the international community about a resurgence of the pandemic, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

He reiterated that there was no vaccine or drug for this disease, and that immunity against the pandemic seems impossible. He said the government was conducting regular disinfection campaigns, reported the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He said half of the infected cases were asymptomatic which means that out of every 1,000 infected people, 500 show no symptoms of COVID-19.

Rouhani commended the efforts made by the Iranian Health Ministry and knowledge-based companies for producing disinfectants and protective supplies including gowns and face masks. (ANI)

