New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane where both sides discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army, said, "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries."

Earlier in the day, the commander received the Gaurd of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi. "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a Guard of Honour at the South Block, New Delhi," said ADG PI.

Furthermore, earlier, on February 9, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

