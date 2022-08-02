United Nations, Aug 1 (PTI) Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has arrived here to take charge as India's new Permanent Representative at the United Nations, the country's first woman envoy at the world body's headquarters in New York.

“Just in, as PR- designate to the @UN. Wonderful today to meet all my Ambassador friends in the Security Council. It is my deepest honour to serve my country in this new position. #India," Kamboj tweeted Monday.

Kamboj's predecessor Ambassador T S Tirumurti replied to her tweeted, “Congratulations and all good wishes for your success Ruchira! @IndiaUNNewYork."

Former UN Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at UN Women Lakshmi Puri also tweeted “Setting a new milestone for India in women's leadership @UN!

“Heartiest congrats to @RuchiraKamboj for becoming 1st woman PR of @IndiaUNNewYork. Landmark #HerStory moment after Smt Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit's #UNGA Presidency. Inspiring @indiandiplomats & aspiring ones as a beacon!” Puri said.PTI YAS

