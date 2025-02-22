Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 22 (ANI/WAM): Emirates ruler and the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Princess Alanoud bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

their rulers, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched separate cables of condolences to King Salman.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King. (ANI/WAM)

