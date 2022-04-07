Moscow [Russia], April 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia, in response to anti-Russian sanctions, added 130 New Zealand citizens, including the country's prime minister, to its "black list," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In connection with the introduction by the official Wellington of unprecedented sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and a significant part of the parliamentarians, from April 7, members of the government and parliamentarians of New Zealand are included in the Russian "black list" on the basis of reciprocity," the statement says.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Supreme Court Reinstates National Assembly, Orders Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

The ministry noted that this step "was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of New Zealand's cabinet of ministers, which joined the campaign initiated by the US and its satellites to contain Russia."

The stop list of New Zealand citizens who are banned from entering Russia includes 130 people, including Governor General Cynthia Kiro, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and all cabinet ministers, including foreign and defense ministers, as well as members of parliament. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Pentagon Report Says UFO's Had Sexual Encounters With Humans, Left One Woman Pregnant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)