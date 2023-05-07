Moscow [Russia], May 7 (ANI): The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Ukraine and the West for carrying out the 'terror attack' that killed Alexander Shubin, a military veteran who fought in Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and injured Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin and said that the attack is yet another 'demonstration of the systematic approach to eliminating ideological opponents'.

Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the car explosion was caused by an explosive device planted along its route in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. It further said that Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

"On May 6, Alexander Shubin, a veteran of military operations in the LPR, was killed and Russian writer, publicist and public figure Yevgeny Prilepin (Zakhar Prilepin) gravely injured as a result of a car explosion caused by an explosive device planted along its route in the Nizhny Novgorod Region," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It further said, "Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating all the details of the incident. However, it is already clear from the materials received due to the prompt efforts of the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee that it was another terrorist attack organised and carried out by the Kiev regime backed by its Western curators."

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the "terrorist attack" against Zakhar Prilepin is yet another demonstration of the systematic approach to eliminating ideological opponents.

"The terrorist attack against Yevgeny Prilepin is yet another demonstration of the systematic approach to eliminating ideological opponents, which has been actively nurtured in Ukraine since 2014 through the efforts of Washington, becoming the Kiev regime's basic reflex," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry said that one of the first steps to begin the elimination of dissenters was the launch of a "criminal website" named Mirotvorets which publishes the personal data of people who are considered to be critical of the Ukrainian authorities. It said that Russia has been consistently pointing out that such public databases are "illegal" and raising demand to shut them down.

It further said, "This information is actively used by hired killers carrying out assassinations when they receive the corresponding order. After the murder, the mark "eliminated" appears on the photographs of the victims in the hit list."

"Since the very launch of this website, Russia has been consistently pointing out that such public databases are illegal and demanded that Ukraine shut them down, and that the Western curators of the Kiev authorities give an appropriate assessment of the actions, or rather the inaction of their proteges," Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry in the statement said, "a real hunt has been declared for unbiased journalists, writers, and public figures." It mentioned the car explosion against Russian journalist Darya Dugina and added that an improvised explosive device was used to kill Maxim Fomin.

"The responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies on the Ukrainian authorities together with their Western patrons, mainly the United States, through whose efforts the anti-Russia project blended with neo-Nazism has been painstakingly nurtured in Ukraine since the coup in February 2014," Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

Zakhar Prilepin's press secretary said he was doing fine. She said, "What exactly happened is not clear at the moment," The Washington Post reported citing Russian media outlet RTVI.

The Investigative Committee of Russia said it had detained a man who allegedly "planted an explosive device on Prilepin's path." The Investigative Committee in a post on Telegram said that he fled from the spot, however, he was detained by law enforcement officials while he was leaving the woods in another locality, The Washington Post reported.

According to the statement, the man was acting on orders from the Ukrainian special forces. However, a Crimean partisan group has claimed responsibility for the blast, as per the news report.

In a statement on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova offered condolences to Alexander Shubin and wished a speedy recovery to Zakhar Prilepin. (ANI)

