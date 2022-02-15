Moscow [Russia], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

In addition, 21,833 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 108.9% increase from the day before.

At the same time, 137,881 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

