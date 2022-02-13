Moscow [Russia], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 197,949 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 203,766 the day before, and 706 new deaths, the federal response centre said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, 197,949 new COVID-19 cases were detected, and 706 people died," the centre said.

New COVID-19 hospitalizations totalled 12,653 over the past 24 hours, which is a 31.9% decrease compared to the day before, and 101,568 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19.

Moscow has logged 12,496 new cases and 86 deaths within the same period. (ANI/Sputnik)

