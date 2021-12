Moscow [Russia] December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 32,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,769,011, the federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,974 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,232 cases (6.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

The highest number of coronavirus cases, 3,356, were logged in Moscow. Saint Petersburg registered 2,528 COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,075 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,215 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll to 280,072. (ANI/Sputnik)

