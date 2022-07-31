Moscow [Russia], July 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian foreign ministry is working out an appropriate response to the behaviour of Norwegian consular office Elisabeth Ellingsen whose outburst of xenophobic opinions about Russian people was caught on camera, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"At the moment the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on options for responding to this outrageous act of hatred, nationalism, and xenophobia," Zakharova said on Telegram.

A video emerged on social media earlier in the day showing Ellingsen, who works as an administrative officer at the Norwegian consulate in the Russian city of Murmansk, swearing at Russian hotel personnel, saying that she "hates Russians" and adding that Russians "are disgrace in general." (ANI/Sputnik)

