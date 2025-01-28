Kazan [Russia], January 28 ( ANI): The BRICS and SCO Young Leaders Award in Kazan received an overwhelming response, with over 400 applications from 13 countries, TV BRICS reported.

The award attracted talented individuals from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, media influencers, researchers, and environmental activists.

The participating countries included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS members), as well as Ethiopia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the UAE.

According to Dilbar Sadykova, Chairperson of the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, it was very difficult to decide on the winners.

"There were over eighty applications for one nomination. The jury was made up of representatives of all BRICS and SCO countries. Voting was anonymous. Both national and global achievements were taken into account," she said.

Anna Lisina, Editor-in-Chief of the portal, spoke on behalf of TV BRICS, an international media partner of the event.

In her welcoming speech, she stressed that the capital of Tatarstan has become a centre of attraction for international events.

"In my opinion, this award cannot be called just an award ceremony. It is a vivid example of how states united not only by similar goals, but also by values, find a common language, points of contact through our youth" she said.

Madhish Parikh, a young entrepreneur from Gujarat, India, has been named the "Social Entrepreneur of the Year" at a recent awards ceremony. Parikh is the founder of one of India's largest youth volunteer organizations, which focuses on achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The organization's mission is to engage young people in public activities, particularly in healthcare and disaster relief. This is Parikh's eleventh visit to Russia, but his first time in Kazan. He was impressed by the city's rich history, culture, and the warm hospitality of its people.

In an exclusive commentary for TV BRICS, the entrepreneur explained what he remembered about the award.

"The most impressive thing for me on this award is this initiative. It is just not about to receive the award, but to be with all those people who have the will and desire to work in the BRICS agenda and believe in BRICS. It gives inspiration and a vision to work on international cooperation and youth diplomacy. I am inspired by the projects of other young people who work in the country and it gives me an opportunity to network. It is a very powerful platform that brings people like we together" he said

Diana Kovela, Deputy Head of the Russia - BRICS Project Office for International Youth Cooperation, believes that each participant, despite their young age, has achieved serious success.

"At this award I really see leaders. Each of them can already today think through formats and mechanisms of interaction with each other within the community of prize winners. This is a small brick in building their careers. I can see from the eyes of these people, from their backgrounds, that this event will give each participant an impetus to something new," she said.

Zulaikha Patel, a young South African, has been recognized as the "Young Media Influencer of the Year" for her efforts to improve education in her country. Patel's initiatives include establishing new libraries in schools, promoting literacy, and advocating for quality education. This was her first time in Russia.

"I am quite honoured to receive this award, because I believe it fosters and strengthens the participation of the youth within BRICS," she said on the sidelines of the award.

This event was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the SCO Centre for Public Diplomacy, the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan, and the Students' League of the Republic.

The award has been organised since 2023. According to Dilbar Sadykova, Chairperson of the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, the possibility of holding it in other cities of the BRICS and SCO countries is being worked out. (ANI)

