Russia-India signs agreement to soon operate large research hub in New Delhi (Photo credits:X/@RusEmbIndia)

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Higher School of Economics, located in Russia, and the University of Delhi signed an agreement on strategic cooperation and joint actions, and a large research hub will begin operating at the partner university here.

New Delhi hosted the Indo-Russian Educatio Summit last week, becoming the largest event of its kind in the history of India-Russia bilateral relations, according to the Russian embassy in India.

About 60 Russian universities arrived in the national capital from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Siberia, Crimea, the Urals and other regions.

"During the three-day educational forum, the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and the University of Delhi entered into an agreement on strategic cooperation and joint actions. As part of it, a large research hub will start operating at the partner university from India," the embassy stated in their statement.

HSE University is a national research university located in Moscow, Russia.

The summit held from April 11 to 13, was organized by the Russian State Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 'Rossotrudnichestvo' that specializes in humanitarian projects abroad as well as the Russian House in New Delhi and the Russian Embassy in India.

The summit brought together rectors of Indian and Russian universities, diplomats, politicians, scientists, and businessmen to explore new opportunities for cooperation in education, science and innovative technologies as well as professional training.

"At the plenary session on April 11, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov noted that the Summit provides leading Indian and Russian universities with an unprecedented platform to engage in transformative dialogue and exchange," the statement read.

The programme of the forum included three panel discussions, including, "Russia - India - BRICS: Role of Higher Education in the Development of Comprehensive Cooperation", "Career Opportunities for Indian Graduates of Russian Universities and Business as a Customer for the Training of Indian Personnel in Russia", "Cooperation between Russia and India in the Field of Medical Education" - and a round table themed "Technical Universities".

Later on the second day of the summit, a fair of Russian universities opened at the Le Meridien Hotel.

The exhibition stands were crowded with people, including, school children and students occupied the entire space of the hotel's huge assembly hall.

The counters of Russian universities were attended by a huge number of journalists and representatives of educational institutions at.

The exhibition was aimed at introducing the youth for obtaining higher education in Russia as they have great interest in Russia's technical achievements, particularly, in space exploration, aviation and military technology, medicine.

"On the sidelines of the event, official and informal meetings of representatives of the Russian and Indian educational communities took place," according to the statement.

Moreover, Pavel Shevtsov and Russian Deputy Education Minister Denis Gribov visited the Sancta Maria International School in Faridabad.

In New Delhi, they met with Secretary of the Education minister Sanjay Kumar.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Moscow led by Russian Deputy Health Tatyana Semenova called on the leadership of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Furthermore, apart from the mentioned document, about a dozen similar agreements were signed as well. (ANI)

