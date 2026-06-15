World News | Russia Must Answer for War Crimes After Striking Kyiv Heritage Site, Says EU's Kaja Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas (File Photo/Reuters)

Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], June 15 (ANI): Condemning the recent spike in Russian aggression against civilian infrastructure, European Union Vice-President Kaja Kallas announced that the bloc is imposing fresh restrictive measures on Moscow's key strategic sectors. The top diplomat confirmed that the new penalties will heavily target the Russian war machine and its illicit maritime networks following severe cross-border strikes.

In a post on X detailing her press remarks ahead of today's Foreign Affairs Council, Kallas expressed profound outrage over the targeting of cultural heritage landmarks.

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"Russia increased attacks on Ukrainian civilians again last night and carried out strikes that damaged a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kyiv. These are war crimes, and Russia will have to answer for them," the EU Vice-President stated.

The diplomatic push to hold Moscow accountable comes as EU foreign ministers assemble in Luxembourg to finalise co-ordinated policy responses to ongoing regional conflicts. The fresh penalties are specifically structured to choke off the critical pipelines sustaining the Kremlin's frontline operations.

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"In response, today we are adopting additional sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial complex and its shadow fleet. Every measure further restricts Russia's room for manoeuvre," Kallas emphasised, underscoring the EU's unwavering commitment to steadily dismantling the economic foundations of Russia's war economy.

This intensified European pressure aligns with broader diplomatic manoeuvres on the international stage, unfolding precisely as the 52nd G7 Summit kicks off on Monday in the French spa town of Evian. Running from June 15 to 17, the high-profile three-day event hosted by France is bringing together world leaders to address pressing economic imbalances, global governance, and critical geopolitical tensions.

Amid these high-stakes preparations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday that he spoke with US President Donald Trump in a high-level telephone conversation to deliberate on strategic initiatives aimed at resolving the more than four-year war.

Communicating via his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy shared that he extended his congratulations to Trump on his 80th birthday and expressed deep gratitude for the persistent assistance extended by Washington throughout the protracted conflict.

"I wished President Trump every success, first and foremost in his efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy stated.

During the call, Zelenskyy noted that he and the US President assessed the collective stance of their international partners ahead of the meetings in France, where leaders are scheduled to review the conflict on Tuesday.

Detailing the core substance of their discussion, Zelenskyy stated, "We talked about what could help bring peace closer right now, and I updated the President on the latest developments on the battlefield and how our position has strengthened."

He further noted that, "We have some good ideas that could help bring peace closer."

Elaborating further in his subsequent nightly video address, the Ukrainian leader announced that he and Trump had mutually agreed to hold a personal meeting during the upcoming sessions in Evian.

Zelenskyy stressed that it remains vital to secure absolute US backing for Ukraine's drive to achieve peace, alongside concerted efforts with European allies.

"This is the most important thing we all want, and it's important that American society fully supports this Ukrainian desire of ours, the desire for a decent peace," Zelenskyy observed during his address.

The renewed bilateral push comes at a time when US-brokered talks aimed at moving towards an end to the war have stalled, primarily as Washington remains heavily focused on the conflict in Iran.

However, Zelenskyy has maintained in recent weeks that a definitive shift in battlefield momentum in Ukraine's favour has effectively opened a critical window of opportunity to negotiate a peace deal.

In a significant diplomatic move earlier this month, Zelenskyy addressed an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for direct, face-to-face talks to negotiate a comprehensive ceasefire.

The proposal secured strong institutional backing from European powers, with the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany releasing a joint statement following discussions with Zelenskyy in London last weekend, affirming their support and stating that Europe would play an active role.

Conversely, Putin has dismissed the diplomatic overture, stating that he sees no need to meet Zelenskyy while maintaining that Russian forces continue to advance on the battlefield.

The Russian President has repeatedly demanded that Ukraine cede further territory as a prerequisite for peace, an ultimatum that Kyiv has staunchly refused to entertain.

While conveying his gratitude for the military equipment provided by Washington, Zelenskyy specifically cited the vital supply of Javelin anti-tank missiles and Patriot missile defence systems.

Highlighting the critical need for advanced air defences, Zelenskyy wrote directly to Trump and members of the US Congress late last month to formally request an upgraded supply of Patriot systems, which remain the only effective operational shield in Ukraine's military arsenal capable of intercepting Russia's ballistic missiles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)