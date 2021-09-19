Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 20,174 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 7,274,928, the federal response center said on Sunday.

Moscow had the highest number of new cases at 2,376, St. Petersburg the second highest with 1,834, the Moscow region the third highest with 1,004.

Also Read | Russia Parliamentary Election 2021: Telegram Blocks Alexei Navalny's Chatbots During Voting.

In the same 24 hours, 793 deaths of patients with COVID-19 and 13,418 recoveries were recorded across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)