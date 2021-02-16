Moscow [Russia], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 13,233 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily increase since October 10, and 17,627 recoveries, the federal response center said Tuesday.

A cumulative total of 4,099,323 cases and 3,624,663 recoveries have been registered in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow recorded 1,409 new cases, St. Petersburg 1,082, the Moscow region 643. In the same period, 459 COVID deaths have been recorded across the country, 60 of them in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

