Moscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 4,852 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (4,921 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 9,56,749, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 4,852 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,147 (23.6 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement.

This brings the total case count to 956,749, with the daily increase standing at 0.5 percent.

Moscow has registered 611 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by St. Petersburg with 180 cases and the Moscow Region with 164 cases (compared to 687, 183 and 161 yesterday, respectively).

A total of 73 COVID-19 patients died in Russia in the past 24 hours (121 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 16,383.

As many as 3,162 coronavirus patients have been discharged (6,147 yesterday), bringing the total number of recoveries to 770,639. (ANI/Sputnik)

