Moscow [Russia], October 20 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,028 compared to 1,015 the day before. This is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, local media reported.

In all, 226,353 patients died of the infection so far.

Also Read | US: Naked Woman Runs Across School Sports Field in Front of Minor Students, Sent to Jail.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 34,073 over the past day to 80,94,825 total cases. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.42 per cent over the past day, according to the TASS news agency.

Currently, Russia has 8,02,760 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Japan’s Mount Aso Volcano Erupts With Massive Smoke Column, Alert Raised to Level 3.

In the past 24 hours, recoveries rose by 25,231 to 7,065,712 in the country from the COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)