Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered a new single-day record of 35,660 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 37,678 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,241,643, the federal response centre said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 35,660 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,143 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.43%.

Also Read | Afghanistan: ISIL Claims Responsibility for Detonating Power Pylon in Kabul That Cut Main Electricity Line.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,279 infections, down from 7,803 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,297 cases, down from 3,360, and the Moscow region with 3,030 cases, up from 2,783.

The response centre reported a new record of 1,072 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,075 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 230,600.

Also Read | India Has To Further Boost Engagement With Neighbours To Counter China, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

In the same 24 hours, 22,784 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 26,077 the day before, bringing the total to 7,165,921. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)