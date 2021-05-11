Moscow [Russia], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,465 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,896,842, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,115 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,155 cases (14.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.17 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,628 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,896 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 717 new cases, down from 724 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 657 cases, up from 649 the day before.

The response center reported 329 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 321 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 113,976.

Total recoveries increased by 7,009 over the given period, up from 6,774 the previous day, and reached 4,509,915 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

