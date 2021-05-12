Moscow [Russia], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,217 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,115 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,905,059, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 8,217 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,168 cases (14.2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.17 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,718 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,628 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 734 new cases, up from 717 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 642 cases, down from 657 the day before.

The response center reported 355 new COVID-19 fatalities, up from 329 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 114,331.

Total recoveries increased by 8,614 over the given period, up from 7,009 the previous day, and reached 4,518,529 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

