Moscow [Russia], May 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,386 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 7,639 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,863,514 the coronavirus response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 8,386 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,154 cases (13.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was at 0.17%.

Moscow confirmed 2,846 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,114 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 722 new cases and the Moscow Region with 608.

The response center reported 376 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 351 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 112,622.

Total recoveries increased by 8,022 over the given period, up from 7,788 the previous day, and reached 4,480,360 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

