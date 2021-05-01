Moscow [Russia], May 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,270 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,731 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,814,558, the coronavirus response centre said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,270 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,318 cases (14.2 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said.

The rate of increase grew to 0,19 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 3,208 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 2,662 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 737 new cases, up from 725 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 649 new cases, down from 651 on Friday.

The response centre reported 392 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 397 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 110,520.

Total recoveries increased by 8,637 over the given period, up from 8,406 the previous day, and reached 4,436,583 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

