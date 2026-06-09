World News | Russia Set to Assist Bangladesh in Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Agriculture, Health

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 9 (ANI): Russia is set to help Bangladesh introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the fields of agriculture and health, along with preparing the country to develop its national AI Policy.

The discussions on these themes took place during the visit of Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman to Russia.

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"The issue of cooperation in the area of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), came up prominently during the visit. Foreign Minister Rahman proposed that a delegation on the application of AI in agriculture and health should visit Bangladesh, to which the Russian authorities readily agreed. The Russian authorities also expressed interest in assisting Bangladesh in preparing its national AI policy and establishing institutions of excellence in AI in Bangladesh," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement highlighted that Bangladesh and Russia are in talks to increase manpower export from Bangladesh up to 100,000 workers within the next year.

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"Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman made this proposal to the Russian authorities, who agreed to work on it expeditiously. Currently, nearly ten thousand Bangladeshis are working in Russia. The two sides are expected to complete necessary formalities in this regard soon", the statement said.

It further noted that in addition, both sides agreed to expand the trade ties between Dhaka and Moscow with a focus on pharmaceuticals and the garment sector.

As per the statement, Rahman emphasised the prospect of rapidly increasing Bangladeshi exports, particularly readymade garments and pharmaceuticals to the Russian market. In this regard, the Russian side welcomed the proposal to host a business delegation from Bangladesh in the coming weeks.

The outcomes come as Foreign Minister Rahman is on a three-day visit to Russia and is accompanied by Humaiun Kobir, the Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Russian news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that while the process of admitting new members to BRICS is currently on hold, as soon as this pause ends, Russia will welcome Bangladesh as a candidate for membership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)