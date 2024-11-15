Moscow [Russia], November 15 (ANI): The IV Young Scientists Congress is scheduled to take place from November 27 to 29 at the Sirius Federal Territory in Russia. This key event of the Decade of Science and Technology will bring together researchers, and experts, according to a report by TV BRICS, which is the official media partner of the event.

The upcoming IV Young Scientists Congress is poised to be a significant event, bringing together researchers, experts, business leaders, and government representatives to discuss the issues in science and technology. Over 500 applications have already been submitted from countries like India, Brazil, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and other nations.

It is pertinent to note that the event will also host the 9th BRICS Young Scientists Forum and the BRICS Young Innovator Prize.

The IV Congress is set to be a groundbreaking event, with the use of cutting-edge technologies to enhance the experience of its attendees. One of the features of the business programme is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for simultaneous translation into four languages: Russian, English, Chinese, and French.

Additionally, navigation through the exhibition areas and stands will be made easy through QR codes, providing information in multiple languages, including Chinese, Portuguese, and Arabic.

Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and head of the interdepartmental working group on the preparation and holding of the event, emphasised the need for new organisational tools to include the expanded Congress agenda, which now incorporates BRICS events.

"Expanding the Congress agenda to include BRICS events requires the introduction and testing of new organisational tools. Successful practices of the event will be scaled to other events for the convenience of our foreign guests," said Kobyakov, as per TV BRICS.

To ensure an easy experience for international attendees, over 250 volunteers proficient in languages including Hindi, Bengali, Farsi, English, Arabic, Vietnamese, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Thai, French and several others, will be stationed at the venue to provide assistance.

The IV Young Scientists Congress includes business, exhibition, sports, cultural and evening programmes. The business part of the event consists of round tables, expert sessions, panel discussions, as well as events in interactive formats. One of the key elements will be an exhibition of scientific achievements of Russia's regions, where the results of the implementation of regional plans for the initiatives of the Decade of Science and Technology will be presented, TV BRICS reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Decade of Science and Technology from 2022 to 2031. A key event within this framework is the Young Scientists Congress, which is organised by the Roscongress Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, and the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in the Scientific and Educational Spheres of the Presidential Council for Science and Education. (ANI)

