Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will begin mass-producing its new single-engine, fifth-generation fighter jet Checkmate in 2026, Yury Slyusar, the general director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), said on Sunday.

"The first flight of the fifth-generation fighter Checkmate is planned for 2023, serial production -- in 2026," Slyusar said at the Dubai Airshow in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, simultaneous production of several cutting-edge fighter jets has already been started by a plant in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia's Far East region, according to the official.

"The Komsomolsk-on-Amur plant has started building several Checkmate [fighters] at the same time," Slyusar announced.

The Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by the Sukhoi designer bureau (part of state corporation Rostec) and first unveiled at the MAKS-2021 international aviation and space salon in the Moscow Region in July. (ANI/Sputnik)

