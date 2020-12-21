Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI): Russia will suspend air travel to and from the United Kingdom for a week from December 22 amid the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in the European country, informed the coronavirus infection response centre on Monday, reported TASS.

"The response center for novel coronavirus infection import and spread prevention made a decision to temporarily halt the air service with the United Kingdom in view of worsened epidemiological situation. Restrictions will come into force from 00 hours 00 minutes of December 22, 2020 and will be in effect for a week. The response center is thoroughly examining the situation with appearance of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom. Further decisions will be taken after completion of its review," the response centre said.

This comes after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of COVID-19, being seen in their country is "out of control".

Following this announcement, several countries in Europe have taken precautionary measures and placed restrictions on the flights coming from the UK.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced new tier-4 COVID-19 restrictions in parts of England, including London, due to the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus, limiting the celebrations.

A growing number of countries, including India have halted flights from the UK due the discovery of this new variant of coronavirus, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. (ANI)

