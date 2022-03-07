Lviv [Ukraine], March 7 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a passengerless train carrying relief material left from Lviv for Kyiv after a ceasefire was declared by the Russian military on Monday.

The Russian military declared a ceasefire in the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine and three other major cities on Monday to open humanitarian corridors.

ANI team on board the train covered the journey. The relief material included water bottles, milk packs, medicines and other essential items. All the sleeper classes were empty.

The train is moving very carefully since there were reports stating that the train could be a target of Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Kyiv station wore a deserted look when the train reached there.

The Russian armed forces announced a ceasefire from 10:00 am (07:00 GMT) for the residents of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy to leave the cities.

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the Russian armed forces announce ceasefire for humanitarian purposes from 10;00 March 7, 2022, and open humanitarian corridors," interdepartmental coordination headquarters for humanitarian response center said in a statement.

During the ceasefire, Russia will control the evacuation of residents from the cities of Ukraine with the help of drones, the statement read cited by the Sputnik News Agency said. (ANI)

