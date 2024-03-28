Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

United Nations, Mar 28 (AP) Russia vetoed a UN resolution on Thursday, effectively abolishing the monitoring of UN sanctions against North Korea by a panel of UN experts.

The Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States would have extended the mandate of the panel for a year, but Russia's veto will halt its operations.

Also Read | Daniel Kahneman Dies: Nobel-Winning Economist and Israeli-American Cognitive Psychologist Passes Away at 90.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13 in favour, Russia against and China abstaining.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council before the vote that Western nations are trying to “strangle” North Korea and sanctions have proven “irrelevant” and “detached from reality” in reining in its nuclear programme.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Bill Gates in Freewheeling Chat, AI to Climate Change Discussed (Watch Video).

The resolution does not alter the sanctions, which remain in force. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)