New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov emphasised the significance of BRICS in shaping a multipolar world order as he addressed a round table discussion hosted by Sputnik India news agency on Wednesday.

The event focused on the development potential of BRICS amid its expansion.

Alipov underscored the landmark nature of the XVI Summit of the Association in Kazan (October 22-24) in promoting genuine multipolarity, as well as the contribution of the Russian chairmanship in 2024 to multilateral cooperation between the BRICS member countries and partners.

Among the speakers at the event were renowned journalist and TV presenter, CEO of the IIA "Rossiya Segodnya" Dmitry Kiselev, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Studies of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexey Maslov, philosopher and political scientist Alexander Dugin, former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal and National Co-Convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Ashwani Mahajan.

The round table was attended by representatives of socio-political, expert and journalistic circles.

Alipov also shared a post on X and wrote, "Took part in lively round table discussions on the BRICS potential along with Dmitry Kiselev, Prof @Agdchan, Prof Alexey Maslov, Amb @KanwalSibal & Shri @ashwani_mahajan hosted by @Sputnik_India. Shared my perspectives on the outcomes of Russia's chairmanship in the Association."

Addressing the event, he said, "The 16th BRICS summit in Kazan last month was the event on a global scale. It took place at a turning point in history and became a demonstration of a new world order coming into being and their stronger voice in global affairs."

Alipov further spoke about the expansion of trade and economic relations between BRICS nations and said, "With the expansion happening, I am absolutely confident that economic cooperation and trade between BRICS countries will grow. The figures will be much more impressive than they are now... Even now, we can take the example of Russia-India trade, we have expanded manifold, and the same is happening between other BRICS countries, for example, look at the India-China trade." (ANI)

