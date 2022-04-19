Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Central Bank has included a new payment system called HELLO into the national register of credit institutions.

Russian commercial bank TransKapitalBank, which includes a share of foreign financial institutions, such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, German Investment Corporation DEG and International Finance Corporation, will be the operator of the system's payment infrastructure services.

Also Read | UAE Announces New Visa and Residence Scheme To Attract Global Talent.

Payment system HELLO is a set of payment services and institutions that facilitates money transfer transactions. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)