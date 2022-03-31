New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrives for a two-day official visit in India on Thursday, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine last month. The Russian Foreign Minister is expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening after concluding his two-day China visit.

Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. (ANI)

