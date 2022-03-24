Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI): As Ukraine continues to face heavy bombardments, Russian journalist Oksana Baulina working for the independent news site The Insider was killed in a shelling incident in Ukraine, the media outlet said in a statement on Wednesday.

A statement by The Insider said, "Oksana Baulina had been filming the shelling destruction in the capital's Podilskyi District by Russian troops when she came under rocket fire. Another civilian died with her," reported CNN News.

Also Read | India Sends 5th Consignment of 2,000 Metric Tonnes of Wheat to Afghanistan.

Moreover, two people who were along with the killed journalist were also wounded and hospitalized.

"The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana's family and friends," the outlet said in the statement adding "We will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas where civilians and journalists are killed."

Also Read | China Investing Over $400 Billion in 54 Muslim Countries, Says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Baulina filed stories from Lviv and Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv. The independent media outlet did not confirm the date of her death. As soon as the statement was released by the media outlet, Baulina's colleagues wrote condolences for her on social media platform Twitter, reported the news channel, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)