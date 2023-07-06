Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lviv (Ukraine), Jul 6 (AP) A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Also Read | 'ChatGPT Ne Bana Di Jodi': OpenAI's Chatbot Officiates Wedding of US Couple in Absence of Priest.

Emergency service workers are searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Also Read | US Releases Video of Russian SU-35 Fighter Jets Harassing American Drones MQ-9 Reapers Over Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)