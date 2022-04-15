Moscow [Russia], April 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Military personnel of NATO countries were captured during Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Andrey Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Friday.

The West "continues its war [against Russia] with the hands of Ukrainians, as well as mercenaries," the official said, adding that military personnel of NATO countries are involved in the conflict.

"We already have prisoners among the military personnel of NATO countries, we will show all this when we conduct trials, and the whole world will see what really happened," Klimov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

