Moscow [Russia], April 14 (ANI): A group of Russian school students has successfully launched a stratospheric probe equipped with a student-designed satellite, marking a significant milestone in hands-on scientific education. The achievement was reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), a media partner of TV BRICS.

The project brought together 48 pupils from across Russia as part of a national initiative led by the Ministry of Education and Science. The programme aims to foster innovation, practical experience, and STEM skills among young learners.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 23,000 Employees Lose Jobs As Google, Microsoft, Meta, HP and Others Slash Workforce Amid Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Moves.

Participants were involved in the complete development cycle, from planning to the launch itself, gaining valuable insight into aerospace engineering and scientific research.

At the heart of the mission was a fully functional satellite designed and assembled by students from Yakutia. The satellite was equipped with a range of instruments, including a camera, Geiger counter, infrared sensors, air quality sensors, and spectral analysis tools.

Also Read | Iran-US Nuclear Talks: Negotiations Between Tehran and United States Over Nuclear Programme Will Be Held in Rome, Says AP Source.

These instruments allowed the satellite to gather vital environmental and atmospheric data during its flight, providing a practical learning experience and contributing to scientific monitoring efforts, TV BRICS reported.

The probe is expected to reach a target altitude of 30 kilometres before descending to a predetermined landing zone. The mission also supports preparations for the launch of Yakutia's first miniaturised spacecraft, planned for 31 July 2025.

The current launch acts as both a trial and an educational step forward for future space initiatives involving students.

In an earlier development, students from Yakutia and China had successfully launched a similar stratospheric probe in spring 2024. That joint mission reached 31.5 kilometres and landed on the right bank of the Lena River, further showcasing growing international student collaboration in space research. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)