New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Underling that India is assuming G20 Presidency at a difficult moment, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday said the ongoing war in Ukraine has brought the whole world into a difficult situation, including problems for India's energy supply.

"India is assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment. Responsibility for the most urgent task of our time. We have the global impact of the brutal war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine," the German Foreign Minister said in the national capital during a joint press conference with Externa Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar.

"...An illegal war has brought the whole world into a difficult situation and it has also created difficulty for your country when it comes to energy supply and fertilizers," she added.

During her presser, the German foreign minister noted that India's G20 Presidency and your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency.

"I'd like to thank you for assuming the presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it's a very special task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment," Baerbock said.

"I'm delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change," she added.

Jaishankar today welcomed the German Foreign Minister who began her two-day India visit.

Earlier, the German Foreign Minister lauded the constructive role played by India at the recently concluded G20 summit in Bali and credited New Delhi for the clearer positioning of G20 on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

She made these remarks ahead of her trip to New Delhi.

"In the final month of Germany's G7 presidency, I'm visiting India just days after it took over the G20 presidency. My talks will therefore also focus on the most urgent tasks of our time - containing the climate crisis and maintaining our rules-based international order.

"At the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), India showed that it is ready to play its role globally," the German foreign minister said in her departure statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)