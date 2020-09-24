Moscow [Russia], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian citizens, who will arrive in the country from abroad, will have to remain in self-isolation at home until getting results of a coronavirus test, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in a decree issued on Thursday.

According to a previous decree of Popova, all Russians arriving in the country from abroad must provide a PCR-test within three days.

Also Read | US Protest: State of Emergency Declared in Kentucky’s Louisville After Two Policemen Shot During Protest, Suspect Arrested.

"Until getting the results of the COVID-19 test carried out with the PCR method, people must remain in self-isolation in their place of residence," the new decree said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 31.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 975,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Responds to Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's Tweet on Bilateral Summit, Says 'We Must Explore Ways to Further Enhance Cooperation in Post-COVID Era'.

Russia has registered over 1.1 million COVID-19 coronavirus cases so far with more than 19,000 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)