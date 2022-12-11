By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Russia's 21-member medical workers' delegation, as part of the Moscow Government Business Mission to New Delhi, visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to study the best medical practices of the medical institution and establish working contacts with their doctors and other colleagues, according to the press statement released by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Also Read | Philippines: Eight Passengers, Including 5-Year-Old Girl, Die After Flash Flood Sweeps Passenger Car Away in Rizal; One Injured.

Welcoming the delegation to the hospital on Sunday, Chairman of the Sir Ganga Ram Trust Society Dr. DS Rana said, "It is a matter of great pride that our Russian friends have shown interest in working in our hospital. The establishment of working contacts between Moscow State Healthcare Institution and SGRH will help in developing academic ties between the two institutions. It will also help in furthering academics and research between two great institutions."

The 21-member medical workers' delegation was from the Moscow State Healthcare Institution City Clinical Hospital No. 1, named after Nikolay Pirogov.

Also Read | California Designer Jade Janks ‘Kills’ Stepfather After Finding Out He Kept Her Nude Pic As His Screensaver.

Nikolay Ivanovich Pirogov was a Russian scientist and medical doctor, who is considered to be the founder of the field of surgery. He was the first surgeon to use anesthesia in a field operation (1847) and one of the first surgeons in Europe to use ether as an anesthetic. He is credited with inventing various surgical operations and developing his own technique of using plaster casts to treat fractured bones, according to a statement.

Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Ajay Swaroop said, "I am sure that this visit will help foster new partnerships between two healthcare organisations. We are keen to share experiences and expertise with the aim to further bolster the health sector in India and Russia and provide world-class patient-centered care."

The 21-member Russian delegation was, in particular, interested to visit the Department of Critical Care and ICU. Dr. BK Rao, chairman of Critical Care who took the members of the delegation around the department, said, " I am very pleased to know that the standard of patient care in Russian ICUs is very similar to us."

Svetlana Ushakova, co-ordinator of the Russian delegation, said, "We are pleasantly surprised by the unique working model of SGRH where doctors run the hospital on day to day basis for the last five decades. Also, the unique charity model of this hospital where the rich pay for the poor is also praiseworthy."

Among the areas which were of particular interest to the Russian delegation were the organisation of the emergency department in case of mass admissions, including traumatology, surgery, radiology ambulance services and diagnostics in the emergency department, the statement read.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also conducted a Mock Disaster Drill to showcase the handling of any disaster for the benefit of the Russian delegation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)