Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States' pursuit of global maritime dominance and the growth in NATO activity are the main threat to Russia's national maritime security, according to the new Russian naval doctrine adopted on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving the new national naval doctrine earlier in the day.

"The main challenges and threats to the national maritime security and sustainable development for the Russian Federation related to the world oceans are: the strategic course of the US toward domination in the world oceans and their global influence on the development of international processes, including those related to the use of transport communications and energy resources of the world ocean," the document read.

The expansion of NATO's military infrastructure progressively closer to Russian borders and the growing number of naval drills in areas adjacent to Russian waters are also listed as threats to the national security. (ANI/Sputnik)

