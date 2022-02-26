Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Amid the growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Russia's diplomacy takes place at the barrel of a gun and termed it "not real diplomacy."

"Moscow engaged in a pretence of diplomacy that was before the invasion started. Now we see Moscow suggesting that diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun or as Moscow's rocket, mortars target the Ukrainian people, this is not real diplomacy," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during the press briefing.

Price highlighted that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly reached out to US President Joe Biden.

"We and our Allies have called for a real diplomatic solution from day one, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly reached out to President Putin but his outstretched hand at every turn was met by silence and now bombs," Price said.

"If President Vladimir Putin is serious about diplomacy, he knows what he can do. He should immediately stop bombing campaign against civilians, order withdrawal of his forces from Ukraine and indicate very clearly to the world that Moscow is prepared to de-escalate. We've not seen any indication that Putin is willing to de-escalate," he said.

Talking about US's strategic partnership with India, Price said, "We've a broad strategic partnership with India, share values. India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we've with Russia which is okay. What we've asked every country is to use that leverage in a constructive way."

"We're confident that Russia will be isolated on the world stage. Confident that partners, allies will stand in stark opposition to this aggression on Ukraine's independence. We've expectation (on India & UAE to vote in favour of resolution against Russia at UNSC)," he added. (ANI)

