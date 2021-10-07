US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo credit: Twitter handle of US Secretary)

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday discussed Iran's readiness to resume negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and noted that there was not much time left as the original agreement is becoming pointless.

"Yes, we (Blinken and Lavrov) focused on the JCPOA," Blinken said during a press briefing at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development conference in Paris. "Given what Iran is doing with its nuclear program [...], we are getting closer and closer to a point where simply returning to compliance with the JCPOA won't recapture the benefits of the agreement."

Also Read | Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Glorifies Mahmud Ghaznavi and His Act of Breaking Somnath Temple Idol During 10th Century.

Blinken reiterated that both Russia and the US are interested in seeing a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

Earlier in the day, following a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Lavrov said that Tehran is ready to resume negotiations on the JCPOA in Vienna as soon as possible.

Also Read | Shiba Inu Memecoins Prices Surge by 91 Percent in Past 24 Hours After Elon Musk’s Tweet.

Moscow and Tehran agree that the Vienna-format negotiations should resume as soon as possible. "My counterpart confirmed to me that the Iranian side is ready," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Some countries' attempts to link the JCPOA restoration to Iran's possible concessions on issues unrelated to the deal will be futile, the minister added.

In 2015, Iran signed the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was inked.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock.(ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)