World News | Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects

Sharjah [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of the Sharjah government.

The visit included Souq Al Haraj, Victoria International School (Al Tilal Branch), and the French International School.

The visit comes within the framework of the Rwandan government's efforts to benefit from the successful experience and pioneering projects at SAMG, which seeks to enhance economic and social development and support and accelerate the wheel of a sustainable economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation began its tour by visiting Souq Al Haraj, where they were received by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager at Souq Al Haraj, who briefed the delegation on the services provided by Souq Al Haraj as one of the most prominent markets and a main destination for buying and selling cars in Sharjah and the region.

He also introduced them to what the market provides in terms of an organised and safe commercial environment and the best services that meet the needs of all parties from traders, shoppers and car enthusiasts, which in turn contributes to supporting the car trade sector and stimulating the economic and commercial movement in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation completed its tour by visiting Victoria International School (Tilal Branch), where they were received by Dean Bayrah, CEO of the schools, who gave a detailed explanation of the school's advanced facilities and the educational system based on the latest curricula and methods, which focus on developing students' skills, pointing to the educational programmes and activities that enhance the learning process.

The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the French School in Sharjah, where the delegation was given a detailed explanation of the school's classrooms and various facilit