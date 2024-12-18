World News | Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of Sharjah government.

Agency News ANI| Dec 18, 2024 05:34 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects (Photo/WAM)

Sharjah [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of the Sharjah government.

The visit included Souq Al Haraj, Victoria International School (Al Tilal Branch), and the French International School.

Also Read | Mexico Blast: 2 Mexican Soldiers Killed, 5 Others Wounded in IED Explosion Planted by Drug Cartel.

The visit comes within the framework of the Rwandan government's efforts to benefit from the successful experience and pioneering projects at SAMG, which seeks to enhance economic and social development and support and accelerate the wheel of a sustainable economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation began its tour by visiting Souq Al Haraj, where they were received by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager at Souq Al Haraj, who briefed the delegation on the services provided by Souq Al Haraj as one of the most prominent markets and a main destination for buying and selling cars in Sharjah and the region.

Also Read | Georgia: Most Indian Victims Who Died in Gudauri Restaurant Are From Punjab, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources.

He also introduced them to what the market provides in terms of an organised and safe commercial environment and the best services that meet the needs of all parties from traders, shoppers and car enthusiasts, which in turn contributes to supporting the car trade sector and stimulating the economic and commercial movement in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation completed its tour by visiting Victoria International School (Tilal Branch), where they were received by Dean Bayrah, CEO of the schools, who gave a detailed explanation of the school's advanced facilities and the educational system based on the latest curricula and methods, which focus on developing students' skills, pointing to the educational programmes and activities that enhance the learning process.

The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the French School in Sharjah, where the delegation was given a detailed explanation of the school's classrooms and various facilit

  • Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, the Social Reformer From Chhattisgarh
  • International Migrants Day 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Honour the Resilience of Migrants
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehra Pushes Rajat Dalal Into Pool During Time God Task ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Karanveer Mehra Pushes Rajat Dalal Into Pool During Time God Task
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of Sharjah government.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 18, 2024 05:34 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Rwandan Government Delegation Visits SAMG Projects
    Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects (Photo/WAM)

    Sharjah [UAE], December 18 (ANI/WAM): An official government delegation from the Republic of Rwanda visited a number of projects affiliated with Sharjah Asset Management Group (SAMG), the investment arm of the Sharjah government.

    The visit included Souq Al Haraj, Victoria International School (Al Tilal Branch), and the French International School.

    Also Read | Mexico Blast: 2 Mexican Soldiers Killed, 5 Others Wounded in IED Explosion Planted by Drug Cartel.

    The visit comes within the framework of the Rwandan government's efforts to benefit from the successful experience and pioneering projects at SAMG, which seeks to enhance economic and social development and support and accelerate the wheel of a sustainable economy in the Emirate of Sharjah.

    The delegation began its tour by visiting Souq Al Haraj, where they were received by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager at Souq Al Haraj, who briefed the delegation on the services provided by Souq Al Haraj as one of the most prominent markets and a main destination for buying and selling cars in Sharjah and the region.

    Also Read | Georgia: Most Indian Victims Who Died in Gudauri Restaurant Are From Punjab, Embassy Working on Repatriation: Sources.

    He also introduced them to what the market provides in terms of an organised and safe commercial environment and the best services that meet the needs of all parties from traders, shoppers and car enthusiasts, which in turn contributes to supporting the car trade sector and stimulating the economic and commercial movement in the Emirate of Sharjah.

    The delegation completed its tour by visiting Victoria International School (Tilal Branch), where they were received by Dean Bayrah, CEO of the schools, who gave a detailed explanation of the school's advanced facilities and the educational system based on the latest curricula and methods, which focus on developing students' skills, pointing to the educational programmes and activities that enhance the learning process.

    The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the French School in Sharjah, where the delegation was given a detailed explanation of the school's classrooms and various facilities that facilitate and develop the teaching and learning process for students, as well as dedicated halls for learning, and areas for practising sports and artistic activities. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel