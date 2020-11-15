Seoul [South Korea], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 208 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 28,546.

The daily caseload hovered above 200 for two straight days, growing in triple digits for the 8th day due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 81 were Seoul residents and 41 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Thirty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,136.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 493. The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 55 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 25,691. The total recovery rate was 90.00 per cent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.78 million people, among whom 2,721,954 tested negatives for the virus and 36,378 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

