Seoul [South Korea], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 372 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 80,896.

The daily caseload stayed below 400 for three straight days. It showed signs of moderating after peaking at 1,240 on December 25.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 141 were Seoul residents and 109 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,519.

Seven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,471. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

A total of 360 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 70,865. The total recovery rate was 87.60 per cent.

The country tested more than 5.91 million people, among whom 5,745,328 tested negative for the virus, and 90,751 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

