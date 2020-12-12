Seoul [South Korea], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 950 more Covid-19 cases as of 0:00 AM Saturday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 41,736.

The daily caseload marked an all-time daily high, surpassing the previous high of 909 tallied on February 29.

The daily number of infections grew in triple digits for 35 days since November 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

The recent cluster infections were traceable to church services, nursing homes, private cram schools, and restaurants as well as gatherings among families and acquaintances.

Of the new cases, 359 were Seoul residents and 268 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,864.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 578. The total fatality rate stood at 1.38 per cent.

A total of 336 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 31,493. The total recovery rate was 75.46 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 3.34 million people, among whom 3,221,386 tested negative for the virus and 86,742 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

